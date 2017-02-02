FLASH NEWS Frank Lampard; former Chelsea and England midfielder retires Delhi CBI court acquits all accused including the Maran brothers, in the Aircel Maxis case Govt’s job is not to worry, but to give solutions.In the unrest in Kashmir last year, more than 90 people lost their lives: Ghulam Nabi Azad In budget speech also, BJP didn’t tell how much black money has come after notebandi: Mayawati Oil spill off at Ennore port in Chennai on Saturday morning is spreading rapidly at an alarming pace on coast of Bay of Bengal The Chhattisgarh government sent controversial Bastar IG SRP Kalluri on forced leave; DIG Sunder Raj to take charge Improvised Explosive Device (IED) defused by J&K Police and Army’s 33RR in Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble

Coimbatore


Child Rights panel demands ban on PETA website

Covai Post Network
February 2, 2017

After a complaint filed by a child rights activist claiming that PETA websites carry sexual contents which are openly available to children, Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights has recommended to block all PETA web pages and take action against the sexually explicit ads shown on it.

Enoch Moses, a social activist and researcher on children’s behaviour had earlier lodged a complaint with TNCPCR about how a child had complained to him that when she searched for PETA on Google, she was directed to images of nude models.

“I found out how PETA has been using pornography and models to promote the cause of animal welfare. It is startling how PETA India has been allowed to use porn producers, promoters and other women who strip for money in advertisements, this is illegal in India,” Enoch said in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, TNCPCR has recommended Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, DGP and Chairperson of TNCPCR that the websites and web-pages of PETA be blocked immediately so that children may not be exposed to such contents.

Poorva Joshipura, CEO, PETA India, responds:

“This complaint is harassment and retaliation against those who defend animals and is baseless. Anyone sincerely wishing to protect children should join PETA India in our objection to the cruelty inherent in Jallikattu which regularly results in the deaths of fathers, youth and has even killed at least one child as terrified bulls ran amok. PETA India’s website does not contain nudity as all models are covered with vegetables, posters and the like: there is far more so-called “explicit” content in the entertainment sections of newspapers, on magazine covers, retailers’ websites, and in films in India these days. Myntra using images to sell underwear is far more risque than PETA India ads, illustrating that this is a trumped up case borne of spite.”

