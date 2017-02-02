Child Rights panel demands ban on PETA website

After a complaint filed by a child rights activist claiming that PETA websites carry sexual contents which are openly available to children, Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights has recommended to block all PETA web pages and take action against the sexually explicit ads shown on it.

Enoch Moses, a social activist and researcher on children’s behaviour had earlier lodged a complaint with TNCPCR about how a child had complained to him that when she searched for PETA on Google, she was directed to images of nude models.

“I found out how PETA has been using pornography and models to promote the cause of animal welfare. It is startling how PETA India has been allowed to use porn producers, promoters and other women who strip for money in advertisements, this is illegal in India,” Enoch said in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, TNCPCR has recommended Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, DGP and Chairperson of TNCPCR that the websites and web-pages of PETA be blocked immediately so that children may not be exposed to such contents.

Poorva Joshipura, CEO, PETA India, responds:

“This complaint is harassment and retaliation against those who defend animals and is baseless. Anyone sincerely wishing to protect children should join PETA India in our objection to the cruelty inherent in Jallikattu which regularly results in the deaths of fathers, youth and has even killed at least one child as terrified bulls ran amok. PETA India’s website does not contain nudity as all models are covered with vegetables, posters and the like: there is far more so-called “explicit” content in the entertainment sections of newspapers, on magazine covers, retailers’ websites, and in films in India these days. Myntra using images to sell underwear is far more risque than PETA India ads, illustrating that this is a trumped up case borne of spite.”