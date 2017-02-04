Chinnamma to replace O Panneerselvam very soon!!

AIADMK MLAs scheduled to meet at 1.30 on Sunday afternoon to elect her as leader, party sources indicate. Swearing in could be as early as Monday.

Chennai: Will Chinnamma finally dislodge O Pannerselvam and occupy the chief ministerial chair? If speculation in AIADMK circles is to be believed, VK Sasikala, interim general secretary of AIADMK, could very well be sworn in as the chief minister next week and even as early as Monday.

On Sunday, an emergency meeting of AIADMK MLAs has been convened by general secretary. The meeting, expected to be held at 1.30 in the afternoon is to chose Sasikala as the leader of legislative party leader, who will then stake claim with the governor. According to sources, chief minister O Panneerselvam has little choice but to vacate the chair as majority of MLAs are chanting Chinnamma for CM mantra.

AIADMK spokesperson CR Saraswathi, however, declined to make any formal comment on the issue and said only after the MLAs meeting of Sunday would she be in any position to declare the decision. Till, then all that she can confirm is that the meeting would start at 1.30 p.m.

Advocate C Rajashekharan, considered close to AIADMK, said Sasikala will be the default chief minister by Monday. On Sunday the MLAs will elect her the leader of the legislative party and the process will be very smooth.

But there are some voices that are strongly opposed to Sasikala and in fact have even moved authorities against her election as AIADMK general secretary.

Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa and another AIDMK leader KC Palanichamy have challenged the election of VK Sasikala as general secretary of AIADMK, following which the election commission has sent her a notice.

Election Commission notice to Sasikala has sought clarifications on some of its queries.