Chummanachiki YouTube channel blocked for satire videos on police excess?

A YouTube channel run by a team of city-based youngsters has been blocked by YouTube without any notice. The team, though not sure, feels that political satire on the recent Jallikattu issue could have been the reason.

The channel ‘Chummanachiki’ was started about a month ago and satirical videos including demonetisation were uploaded. The channel acquired over 4000 subscriptions in a matter of 20 days.

The team also recently released a video on the ‘police atrocity’ on pro-Jallikattu protesters in various places in Tamil Nadu.

Talking to Covai Post, K. Rajeshwar, Director and an artist in the team said that no official warning was issued to them before the channel was blocked.

“Usually, they send warnings through mails if there is any violation or copyright issue. But nothing was done in this case and the channel was blocked without intimation,” he said.

Claiming that posting political satire could have been the reason for the block, the team members said they would wait until YouTube reverts to their mail.

“We have asked them for the reason. We have to wait until they write to us,” said another member.

However, their latest video has been uploaded on YouTube by a another party using their logo.

The team has released nine videos so far and are currently active on Facebook page.

Chummanachiki Facebook page link : https://www.facebook.com/chummanachiki/?pnref=story