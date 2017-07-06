06 Jul 2017, Edition - 723, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
FLASH NEWS
  • Supreme Court agrees to give 6 months time to government to show benefit of crop insurance on ground level
  • SC stays Madras HC order quashing PG medical admissions for the year 2017 in TN
  • China might issue travel alert for citizens visiting India
  • One of world’s biggest digital currency exchanges hacked
  • Company makes panda-shaped solar plant to power 8,000 houses
  • Tharoor files criminal defamation case against Republic TV
  • 3 out of 4 Vice Prez nominations received so far rejected
  • Man steals phone, uploads selfies to owner’s Google Drive
  • Federer becomes 3rd player to cross 10,000 career aces
  • Volvo to use electric engines in all cars from 2019
Coimbatore

Cinema theatre owners call off strike

Covai Post Network
July 6, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Chennai: The indefinite shutdown of more than 1,000 movie theatres in Tamil Nadu in protest against Goods and Services Tax (GST) tax levy has been called off following the assurance from the State Government that it would constitute a committee to look into the issue.

A decision in this regard was taken after a meeting between the senior Ministers and the representatives of Tamil Nadu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) at the Secretariat.

The strike, which was called by the TFCC urging the State Government to abolish local taxes as it would affect the livelihood of lakhs of people in the industry. It would not be feasible for the theatre owners if the local authorities imposed 30 per cent entertainment tax over and above GST rate of 28 per cent.

“The Ministers and the officials understood our problem. They assured us that a committee comprising members from the government and TFCC would be formed soon to look into all the aspects of the issue,” TFCC President Abirami Ramanathan said.

The committee would decide whether to decrease the entertainment tax or to abolish it.

“All the movie theatres will function from Thursday,” Ramanathan added.

