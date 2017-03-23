City college inks pact with SEINE Group

Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology (SKCET) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai-based SEINE Group of Companies.

As per the agreement, a DQMS (Design, Quality, Manufacturing and Supply Chain) – Centre OF Excellence will be established in SKCET premises, to offer niche, industry-oriented knowledge transfer and internship programme to qualified engineering students in the field of Mechanical, Aerospace, Production, Mechatronics, Electrical and Electronics and Management in Production/Manufacturing.

Centre of Excellence follows a non-traditional knowledge transfer methodology with focus on industry-oriented technology and best practices, a SKCET release said here.

Seine has evolved as a niche integrated engineering learning model for the Centre of Excellence and would enable the students to improve their technical competency to get placed in core industries, the release said.

The MoU was signed by Dr.J.Janet, Principal, Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology and Sasikumar Chandran, Chief of Organizational Excellence and Arun Chakravarthy R, Chief Executive Officer, SEINE Aerospace.