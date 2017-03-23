FLASH NEWS Parliamentary panel to summon RBI Guv again to explain how much of the junked currency deposited post demonetisation London attacker had been investigated by security services: PM Theresa May Paytm employees crorepatis after selling stock worth ₹100 cr DMK sponsored no-confidence motion against TN Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal defeated Bombay HC orders doctors on strike to resume duties and give some time to Govt for providing them proper security, reports EC gives VK Sasikala camp Hat symbol & Lamp post symbol to OPS camp O Panneerselvam led faction of AIADMK named ‘AIADMK Purathi Thalaivi Amma’, gets electric pole as party symbol VK Sasikala led faction will be called ‘AIADMK Amma’, gets ‘hat’ as party symbol after EC freezes ‘two leaves’ symbol J&K: Terrorists attack a Police vehicle in Shopian. No loss of life or injuries reported

Coimbatore


City college inks pact with SEINE Group

Covai Post Network
March 23, 2017

Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology (SKCET) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai-based SEINE Group of Companies.

As per the agreement, a DQMS (Design, Quality, Manufacturing and Supply Chain) – Centre OF Excellence will be established in SKCET premises, to offer niche, industry-oriented knowledge transfer and internship programme to qualified engineering students in the field of Mechanical, Aerospace, Production, Mechatronics, Electrical and Electronics and Management in Production/Manufacturing.

Centre of Excellence follows a non-traditional knowledge transfer methodology with focus on industry-oriented technology and best practices, a SKCET release said here.

Seine has evolved as a niche integrated engineering learning model for the Centre of Excellence and would enable the students to improve their technical competency to get placed in core industries, the release said.

The MoU was signed by Dr.J.Janet, Principal, Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology and Sasikumar Chandran, Chief of Organizational Excellence and Arun Chakravarthy R, Chief Executive Officer, SEINE Aerospace.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS