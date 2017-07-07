07 Jul 2017, Edition - 724, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Kohli surpasses Tendulkar to record most ODI tons in chases
  • Think I should turn veg like my friend Modi: Israel PM
  • Vehicle in Amit Shah’s convoy hits cow in Odisha
  • Cristiano Ronaldo earns ₹2.6 cr per Instagram post: Report
  • Polish First Lady snubs US President Trump’s handshake
  • ₹6 lakh stolen from debit cards cloned at Delhi cafe
  • 3 trucks with red stones brought to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir
  • App developed in Brazil to save people from shootouts
  • Will eat your liver: Philippine President warns militants
Coimbatore

City college partners with Japanese UAV firm

Covai Post Network
July 7, 2017

Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College has partnered with SAKURA GSR, a Japan-based UAV firm to establish a Centre of Excellence for UAV and Geospatial Research Application.

The centre will train both the faculty and students towards handling sophisticated survey equipment, remote sensing techniques and GIS in alignment with the smart city requirements and Digital India vision through various programmes and workshops, a press release from the college said.

srec1

As part of inauguration of the centre, a one-day workshop on Survey Grade UAV Revolution was organised.

SAKURA – GSR, Director Dr. B. Babu Madhavan said the workshop will benefit the students in the application of UAV Technology.

srec2

The sessions were addressed by the resource persons -Christopher Thomson and Andrea Blindenbacher from Sensefly, Switzerland, a collaborator of SAKURA –GSR.

Dr. Krishna Mohan Buddiraju, Institute Chair Professor, Head, Center of Studies in Resources Engineering and Convener, ISRO – IIT (B) Space Technology Cell, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay also addressed the workshop.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Media concretising placebo effect
May 05, 2017

The placebo effect of the visuals of the products advertised through mass media is so high that people are ready to spend lavishly. The media provides ample... ...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Cervical problems – II
May 05, 2017

In the previous article, we had introduced the Gandhari Nadi, its role in balancing the body and how cervical is a symptom of congestion in the Gandhari... ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Health Vlogger Eats Poisonous Plant Thinking It’s Aloe Vera on Live-Stream!
May 05, 2017

Digitization and technology have made our lives convenient. They have also exposed us to new, quirky ways to entertain and inform.......

Read More