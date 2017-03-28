FLASH NEWS Sensex rebounds 172.37 points to end at 29,409.52; Nifty recovers 55.60 points to close at 9,100.80 Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister meets drought-hit TN farmers protesting at Jantar Mantar Roger Federer beats Del Potro in straight sets to advance at Miami Open SC reserves verdict on a batch of pleas seeking appointment of Lokpal IND vs AUS – Ravindra Jadeja named Man Of The Match and Man Of The Series IndvAus 4th Test: India beat Australia by 8 wickets in Dharamsala to win series 2-1 and reclaim Border-Gavaskar Trophy Internet users in India to reach 730 million by 2020: Govt 5 people arrested in connection with the assault on Nigerian nationals in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida Legendary South African anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada passes away

Coimbatore


City doctor gets Hari Om Ashram Alembic Award

Covai Post Network
March 28, 2017

Dr. S. Rajasekaran, Chairman, Department of Orthopaedics, Ganga Hospital, was presented the Hari Om Ashram Alembic Research Award recently.

Instituted by Medical Council of India ( MCI) the award, comprising a gold medal and a citation, was presented to Rajasekaran by President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Hari Om Ashram Award is a premium award for the best medical research in the country and is given for an original research work done in India.

The award was given to Rajasekaran for his research in lumbar disc biology and the role of oxygen and nutritional transport into the disc.

Rajasekaran and his team also documented for the first time in world medical literature to improve nutritional transport, pharmacologically by the use of calcium channel blocking drugs. This has tremendous potential for improving the health and function of the disc and to reduce the incidence of back pain.

Rajasekaran has also been awarded with two MCI Research Awards in 2004 – Silver Jubilee Research Award and the Hari Om Ashram Alembic Research Award.

