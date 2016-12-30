FLASH NEWS PM Modi’s Speech On Notes Ban Tomorrow, Last Day To Turn In Notes Today At least 20 trapped after Jharkhand mine’s roof caved in Turkey detains 30 ISIS suspects in Adana: report World’s highest bridge opens in China, cost $144 million 7 Killed After Jharkhand Mine Roof Caved In, Many Trapped A woman gets raped every 5 hrs in the capital: Delhi Police Agusta Westland Case: CBI challenges ex-Air Chief SP Tyagi’s bail, High Court issues notice

Coimbatore


City educationist nominated to EPSI as member

Covai Post Network
December 30, 2016

The Chairperson and Managing Trustee of Sri Krishna Institutions here, S Malarvizhi, was today nominated as a committee member of the Education Promotion Society for India (EPSI).

She was also nominated as a member of the EPSI committee on Technical Education, at EPSI’s 7th Annual General Meeting held at New Delhi.

EPSI is a forum established by academicians, academic entrepreneurs, eminent personalities in the educational arena, industrialists and policy makers for the benefit of educational growth and development, and also for mediating between the Government and educational organisations.

Malarvizhi was nominated for these national positions based on her able administration, leadership, excellent and efficient running of the educational institutions, promoting research and development, preparing students for industrial readiness, organising various staff welfare programmes and contribution to educational fields, a release said.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS