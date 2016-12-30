City educationist nominated to EPSI as member

The Chairperson and Managing Trustee of Sri Krishna Institutions here, S Malarvizhi, was today nominated as a committee member of the Education Promotion Society for India (EPSI).

She was also nominated as a member of the EPSI committee on Technical Education, at EPSI’s 7th Annual General Meeting held at New Delhi.

EPSI is a forum established by academicians, academic entrepreneurs, eminent personalities in the educational arena, industrialists and policy makers for the benefit of educational growth and development, and also for mediating between the Government and educational organisations.

Malarvizhi was nominated for these national positions based on her able administration, leadership, excellent and efficient running of the educational institutions, promoting research and development, preparing students for industrial readiness, organising various staff welfare programmes and contribution to educational fields, a release said.