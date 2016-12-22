FLASH NEWS Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung submits his resignation to the Government of India Stop quoting dialogues from Hindi movies: Cong tells PM Modi Rahul Gandhi is trying to be Arvind Kejriwal: BJP Ravichandran Ashwin named ICC Cricketer of the Year SA cricketer Petersen banned for 2 years for match fixing Aadhaar card mandatory for privileged darshan at Tirupati Will not impose or burden any language on students: HRD Min Visa extension denied to Pak man living in India for 49 yrs Virat Kohli named captain of ICC ODI Team of the Year Girija Vaidyanathan replaces Rama Mohana Rao as the new Chief Secretary of TN Govt

Coimbatore


City engineering students win top prizes at India International Science Fest

Covai Post Network
December 22, 2016

Students of Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College in the city have bagged the first prize in two categories, Swastha Bharat and Strategic Application, in the second India International Science Festival.

The winning presentations were prepared by R Nishitha, R P Srinath, Gokul Shanmugam, N Ramvignesh, E Vignesh and A Manikandan from the EIE, ECE, EEE, CSE and Mechanical Engineering departments.

The science fest was organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences in association with Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) at CSIR-NPL, New Delhi.

This year’s fest, with the theme “Science for the Masses,” saw 3,000 young scientists, 200 industry participants and 300 academic participants in attendance. Thousand three hundred projects on themes like Swastha Bharat, Green Energy, Digital India, Strategic Application, Make in India and Smart City were presented.

The awards were given by Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Minister, Department of Science and Technology (India) and Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS