City engineering students win top prizes at India International Science Fest

Students of Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College in the city have bagged the first prize in two categories, Swastha Bharat and Strategic Application, in the second India International Science Festival.

The winning presentations were prepared by R Nishitha, R P Srinath, Gokul Shanmugam, N Ramvignesh, E Vignesh and A Manikandan from the EIE, ECE, EEE, CSE and Mechanical Engineering departments.

The science fest was organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences in association with Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) at CSIR-NPL, New Delhi.

This year’s fest, with the theme “Science for the Masses,” saw 3,000 young scientists, 200 industry participants and 300 academic participants in attendance. Thousand three hundred projects on themes like Swastha Bharat, Green Energy, Digital India, Strategic Application, Make in India and Smart City were presented.

The awards were given by Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Minister, Department of Science and Technology (India) and Ministry of Earth Sciences.