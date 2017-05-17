ramakrishna
Coimbatore


City girl secures overall championship in Asian level Yoga competition

Covai Post Network
May 17, 2017

Vaishnavi, who received first prize and two gold medals in Yoga competition and overall championship in First Asia level yoga competition held in Thailand, today said that her aim was to enroll her name in World Record Books.

Vaishnavi secured First prize and overall championship in the Junior category (13 to 15 years), in which 15 students from India participated. More than 150 students from India, Singapore, Thailand have participated in the Competition held in Bangkok on May 13 and 14.

Talking to reporters on her achievements, Vaishnavi said that she has staged more than 1,000 performances and received more than 200 gold medals, including 60 in All District Level yoga competitions in the National level yoga competition held at Kochi, Gujarat and Bengaluru.

A Xth Standard student of Park Global School here, Vaishnavi has received the Yoga Rani and Yoga Natchathra and Young Achiever Award from India Yoga Association and Government of Tamil Nadu.

Lauding her achievement, the School CEO Anusha Ravi said that the school is offering Vaishnavi free education and sponsorship for Gymnastics training and supporting in all her endeavours.

On her aim, Vaishnavi said that she wanted to enter into the Guinness Book of Records and Limca Book of Records, as her best performance has been recorded in Tamil Nadu Book of Record and World Records University.

