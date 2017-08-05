City hospital Chairman receives Philippines Award

The Philippines organisation LIMRA and Tamil Nadu Medical Practitioners’ Association (TAMPA) have jointly bestowed “TAMPA-LIMRA Excellence Award-2017” on Chairman of city-based KG Hospital, Dr. G. Bakthavatsalam.

The award, carrying a citation, was given in recognition of his contributions to the health care sector and his natural tendency to extend a helping hand to the people at the hour of need, such as providing timely medical services and relief materials to the victims of natural disasters such as floods, earthquake and tsunami and to the soldiers injured in the Kargil war.

The citation was given at a function recently held in Chennai, in which doctors from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka participated, a release said today.

Bakthavathsalam was recipient of Dr B.C.Roy Award, Padma Shri and Lifetime Achievement Award from the Tamil Nadu MGR Medical University.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Bhakthavatsalam said that awards, recognition and appreciation are great motivating factors for doctors that will further propel them to render the best possible health care services to make the patients happy.