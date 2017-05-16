City hospital receives NABH accreditation

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital here has received accreditation from the prestigious Quality Council of India, New Delhi for certification on National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) under NABH Standards for hospitals, 4th Edition.

“We have grown by leaps and bounds in the last few years and are now poised to take the quality of patient care to a different level, Managing Trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust, R Vijayakumar, who runs the hospital, said.

“In our new 230 bedded green hospital coming up we plan to get JCI (Joint Commission International) standards and are confident of achieving this recognition in a short period of time, he said in a release.

The NABH accreditation process covers all aspects of Hospital Management including fire safety, disaster handling, infection control practices, nursing protocols, equipment maintenance, patient feedback, credential checking of the staff and doctors, employee satisfaction, quality initiatives which ensures that the hospital quality is achieved and sustained.