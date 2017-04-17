City police on `helmet compulsory campus’ mission

The City police department is coming out with a `helmet compulsory campus’ campaign as part of creating awareness among people about safety measures.

According to police, Coimbatore is considered as the second city when it comes to the number of accidents in the State. In 2016 alone, there were 234 fatalities due to accidents in the City and most of these were cases of head injuries.

The new campaign is to cover all apartments, schools, colleges, hospitals and private establishments in the City.

Campus incharges are being requested ensure that people entering and leaving the campuses wear helmets while riding vehicles. The management should ensure its staff to wear helmets while going out. This is expected to bring down casualties, police said.

“The public and managements in offices and institutions should co-operate with traffic police for this scheme. This will ensure 100 per cent success rates. We have already made helmets compulsory both inside and outside the city police commissioner office and police quarters,” said S. Saravanan, City Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

Some of the private institutions, colleges and offices have already made helmets compulsory inside the campus. “We request all the institutions to follow this. Steps will be taken against those violating traffic rules. Parents too should teach their children and make them aware of the need to wear a helmet while riding,” he added.