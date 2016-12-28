City Police striving to reduce accidents on New Year’s Eve

Starting from flex banners, invitation cards with wishes and advice to special sensitisation programmes, the City Police have planned a multi-pronged approach to curbing road accidents on New Year’s Eve.

According to the City Police, four people died and around 15 people were injured in various accidents during the Eve of 2016 because of rash driving and drunk driving.

In order to curb such untoward incidents this year, the traffic wing of the police has planned to address the issue in a phased manner. “One of the major reasons for the accidents is drunk driving and this year we are going to focus on curbing it,” said S Saravanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

He further added that they will install around 100 flex banners in and around the city carrying messages against drink and driving.

“We have also planned to print 10,000 season’s greeting cards with awareness messages that will be distributed in various places in the city,” he told the Covai Post, adding that the police will also be creating awareness in religious centres ahead of special prayers.

“The heads of the religious centres where masses are organised will be told to spread awareness in the sermon about safe driving,” said the DCP.

In addition, as many as 22 check posts will be installed in the city to check for violators.

“While minor violators will be given awareness in special centres, stern action will be taken against two-wheeler drivers and pillion riders, if either are found to be drunk,” he informed.