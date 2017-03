City records 20 mm rain

The city experienced good to moderate rain, recording around 20 mm, while the district registered a total of 92.50 mm rain.

While Coimbatore South received 20 mm rain, Airport 19.80 mm rain, which lashed the district last evening.

Cincona in rural area received 18 mm rain, while Valparai and Valparai Taluk Office received 8 and 9 mm respectively, official rainfall report said.

However, rural areas like Pollachi and Periyanaickenpalayam recorded 4 mm rain, while Mettupalayam 1.4 mm, it said.

The average rain experienced in the district was 7.71 mm.