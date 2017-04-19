FLASH NEWS Bus carrying more than 50 passengers falls into Tons river in Shimla district, many feared dead, rescue team rushing to the spot DMK working President M K Stalin calls for special assembly session, wants fresh trust vote in Tamil Nadu Assembly Both factions of AIADMK will talk to fulfil the aspirations of lakhs of party workers: O Panneerselvam TTV Dinakaran says he has no regrets of being sidelined if it benefits the party Conspiracy charges accepted against LK Advani and MM Joshi in Babri demolition case Cristiano Ronaldo scored a controversial hat-trick to become the first man to reach 100 Champions League goals Congress UP MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh’s primary membership suspended indefinitely due to alleged anti-party activities, reports China announces “standardised” official names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh AIADMK Symbol Row — 50% vote bank is with us; If Dinakaran gets support from party people then he can run the party: M. Thambidurai Income Tax department conducts searches at about 80 locations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala in connection with tax evasion case

Coimbatore


City to host aero modelling contest on Sunday

Covai Post Network
April 19, 2017

More than 150 persons would participate in the third edition of the Aviation Competition at Kumaraguru College of Technology here on Sunday.

The competition is jointly organised by Sky High, a Coimbatore-based aviation academy, Jet Aerospace and Aero Modelling Hobby Zone.

Giving details about the event, L. Gowtham, Aero Modelling instructor from Sky High Academy said around 50 teams would participate in various events that day.

“Participants from 20 colleges and 50 schools in the city will take part in the event. Each team will have a maximum of four members and a minimum of two,” he said.

Competitions would be held in four categories – Chuk Glider, Catapult Glider, Control Line Aerobatics and Remote Control. While all except Remote Control events are open to people of all age groups, other three have categories.

Age groups include below seven years, seven to eight years, nine to ten years, higher secondary students and college students. The competitions would be held separately for boys and girls.

The first prize would carry Rs. 5000, second prize Rs. 3000. Medals would be given to the winners of the third place, while participation certificates would be given to every participant.

For more details contact: 90033 66480

