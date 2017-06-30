City to host agri-conclave on July 15

An agri-conclave ‘Uzhave Thalai’ will be held long with Agri Intex on July 15 at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex here.
The conference, according to President of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Coimbatore) Vanitha Mohan, is a step forward to make farming viable, economical and enjoyable.
The conclave has been organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Coimbatore) and CODISSIA.
Briefing mediapersons, Conference Convener K. Elango said agriculture was the most noble profession in the world.
“Most of us have agricultural background. The meeting will discuss ways to make use of resources and improve the quality of agricultural practices and how to take new technological innovations to farmers,” he said.
“India must make use of the tropical climate prevailing in the country throughout the year,” said V. Sundaram, President of CODISSIA.
Farming enthusiast Gagandeep Singh Bedi, TNAU professors Dr. K Ramaswamy, Dr. G. Sivaraman and several others will address the conference.
Interested people can register online at www.indianchamber.in/ut2017
