Coimbatore


City to host football festival on March 19

Covai Post Network
March 17, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Primitive Sports, in partnership with Association of Management of Private Schools and Chennayin FC, is conducting ‘Football Festival 2017’ here on March 19 to increase the participation of kids in grassroots football.

The event, free of cost, is open to all school students and selectors from Chennayin FC, along with some highly skilled football coaches, will be present, as this serves as an opportunity to talent scout, a release from Primitive Sports said.

The selected kids will have the opportunity to play against the best from the country and get selected for Reliance Young Champs Scholarship Programme.

