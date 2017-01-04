FLASH NEWS MS Dhoni steps down as captain of India’s limited-overs teams ahead of the ODIs and T20Is against England in January Odisha Cricket Association chief Ranjib Biswal quits after Supreme Court verdict. Debasis Samantray in charge of Ind-Eng ODI on Jan 19 Special CBI court sets January 17 as date for framing charges against the accused in Sheena Bora murder case, reports TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s wife registers a complaint in Bidhan Nagar (WB) against CBI alleging that she was not informed of his arrest 1.85 lakh polling stations to be in operation for Assembly Elections to the five states: CEC Nasim Zaidi Kerala suffered ₹1,000 crore tourism loss post note ban PM’s Dec 31 announcements to cost ₹3,500 crore to economy DMK leader MK Stalin elected as the party’s working president in the general council meeting PM Modi, Amit Shah should be arrested: Mamata Banerjee Oil companies to offer discount of ₹5 per LPG cylinder on booking and paying online

Coimbatore


City to host Robotics championship

Covai Post Network
January 4, 2017
City-based robotics academy, iRobochakra, has organised a world robotics championship for students.
The two-day event, to be held at Hindustan College on January 27 and 28, has been organised in association with Lawrence Technological University, Michigan, U.S.A, according to a press release from iRobochakra.
An inter-school quiz contest on Science and Robotics will be held (preliminary on January 27 and finals on 28) for students of Classes 6,7 and 8. Cash prize will be awarded to the winners.
Apart from this, various programmes will be conducted under seven other categories (category one to six for students from grade 2 to 12 and category seven 7 for college students).  “The winners will participate in the finals to be held at LTU, Michigan,” the release added.
The last date for registration is January 20. For more information contact 9655312329 or 8940912444 or click www.irobochakra.com
Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS