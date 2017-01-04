City to host Robotics championship

City-based robotics academy, iRobochakra , has organised a world robotics championship for students.

The two-day event, to be held at Hindustan College on January 27 and 28 , has been organised in association with Lawrence Technological University, Michigan, U.S.A, according to a press release from iRobochakra .

An inter-school quiz contest on Science and Robotics will be held (preliminary on January 27 and finals on 28) for students of Classes 6,7 and 8. Cash prize will be awarded to the winners.

Apart from this, various programmes will be conducted under seven other categories (category one to six for students from grade 2 to 12 and category seven 7 for college students). “The winners will participate in the finals to be held at LTU , Michigan,” the release added.