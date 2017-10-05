City to host three-day international film festival from tomorrow

The three-day ‘International Film Festival of Coimbatore’ would begin here on Friday at K’SIRS International School auditorium in Chinnavedampatti.

Organised by the Kovai Film Society, in association with the ‘K’SIRS lnternational School, nine movies (from nine categories) in nine different languages from nine countries – India, France, U.K., Romania, Poland, Germany, Serbia, Spain and Iran – would be screened on the occasion.

According to a statement from the organisers, exposure to quality cinema from other countries would make people more broadminded. “It would give them an exposure to the significance of a multi-ethnic society,” it said.

The organisers hope that festival would help Coimbatore develop as a destination for quality cinema in the region.

Audience above 18 years of age would be given entry.