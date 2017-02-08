City varsity to conduct joint research with South Korean university

The Avinashilingam University for Women here has signed an MoU with Jeju National University of South Korea to take up joint research in areas of mutual interest.

The MoU, signed for a period of five years, will have also other objectives like exchange of students for internship between both the institutes and formulating joint projects for international funding agencies.

Dr. Min Tae Sun, Senior Faculty of the Animal Biotechnology division, Jeju National University, who has also served as a senior advisor for the National Research Foundation of Korea, has identified the growth potential of women students in India and mediated the present MoU, an Avinashilingam University release said here.

Several students and faculty from the University had the opportunity to undergo short-term and long-term training on genomics, metabolomics and at large genomics of medicinal plants.

With the present MoU, the previous activities will further be strengthened, as several areas of mutual interest like animal biotechnology, nutrigenomics, plant genomics and food technology have been identified for the easy movement of undergraduate students and post graduate students along

with faculty.

The possibility of one-year exchange programmes for ongoing undergraduate courses is also to be discussed.