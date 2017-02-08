FLASH NEWS DMK never supported O Panneerselvam, extended support to only certain issues of government, says MK Stalin 130 AIADMK MLAs being taken to undisclosed location until the time Governor returns; If President agrees, AIADMK MLAs will be flown to Delhi Weekly cash withdrawal limit increased to ₹50,000 from ₹24,000, with effect from February 20 Sasikala sacks AIADMK IT wing Secretary G Ramachandran RBI lowers GDP growth forecast for this fiscal to 6.9%; expects rebound to 7.4% next year. AIADMK MLAs and MPs who support Sasikala could come to Delhi to meet President, reports For 33 years I have been by Jayalalithaa’s side. When she died I was in no state to take reigns: VK Sasikala Amma had given OPS a chance after forgiving him for his errors; I did the same but he betrayed us. Betrayal will not be tolerated: Sasikala AIADMK constitution does not allow for temporary Gen Secy. EC to set aside Sasikala’s elevation: EC PIL has been filed in Madras HC seeking to normalize assets of Jayalalithaa’s and appoint a retired HC judge to administer it

Coimbatore


City varsity to conduct joint research with South Korean university

Covai Post Network
February 8, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The Avinashilingam University for Women here has signed an MoU with Jeju National University of South Korea to take up joint research in areas of mutual interest.

The MoU, signed for a period of five years, will have also other objectives like exchange of students for internship between both the institutes and formulating joint projects for international funding agencies.

Dr. Min Tae Sun, Senior Faculty of the Animal Biotechnology division, Jeju National University, who has also served as a senior advisor for the National Research Foundation of Korea, has identified the growth potential of women students in India and mediated the present MoU, an Avinashilingam University release said here.

Several students and faculty from the University had the opportunity to undergo short-term and long-term training on genomics, metabolomics and at large genomics of medicinal plants.

With the present MoU, the previous activities will further be strengthened, as several areas of mutual interest like animal biotechnology, nutrigenomics, plant genomics and food technology have been identified for the easy movement of undergraduate students and post graduate students along
with faculty.

The possibility of one-year exchange programmes for ongoing undergraduate courses is also to be discussed.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS