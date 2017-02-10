Civil war breaks out in AIADMK as governor takes time

It is a civil war that has broken out in ruling AIADMK after party presidium chairman E Madhusudanan moved the election commission against general secretary VK Sasikala and she in turn expelled him from the primary member of the party he joined along with MGR.

The war shows no sign of abating as the stakes are high for both the sides – the OPS faction and the Sasikala group of the AIADMK that claims the support of most of the MLAs – as it is a winner takes all political game, the trophy for the winner – the chief minister’s chair.

Which is why, it is a no holds barred fight.

Strategically, Sasikala called a meeting of MLAs as the chief minister designate and after the meeting all the MLAs were bundled up and packed off to a high-security (privately guarded) luxury resort and kept in confinement since Wednesday night.

OPS side claimed foul, moved the police and even the courts. Many people filed complaints in their respective constituencies that their MLA was missing and was feared to have been kidnapped. But to no avail, till the arrival of governor on Thursday.

It is to the governor that chief minister Panneerselvam appealed to save the MLAs from the clutches of goons of AIADMK and television channels were playing up the issue and it was in no time the centre took notice.

Sources indicated that centre had advised the governor to take a deeper look into this aspect that negates the very concept of democracy.

Governor summoned the chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan and DGP TK Rajendran and directed the police to ascertain the veracity of the complaints and find out the whereabouts of the missing MLAs.

This in effect was a set back to the Sasikala camp, which got into a damage control mode.

Soon, it presented a select few MLAs to deny all allegations that they were kidnapped or were in detention and said that they were resting at the resort out of their own free will.

AIADMK spokesperson CR Saraswathi hit back with equal force to charge that “my numbers were given to thousands of people and I am getting threatening calls from people close to OPS. My life is in danger.” She denied that any MLAs was in detention.

On Friday, the governor continued his discussions with various officials and even received the chief justice of the Madras High Court SK Kaul, to understand the finer legal and constitutional points about the government formation. He has not yet made up his mind as to what option he would exercise, leaving both the Sasikala and OPS camps in suspense.

Sasikala told her party members who met her at the Poes Gardens residence – “hope the governor will save democracy”.

Panneerselvam addressing his supporters late evening said, “I am hoping that we will get good news soon.”

Governor Rao also met opposition leader, DMK working president MK Stalin. The DMK leader said he requested the Governor to give the state a stable government.

However, the political war between the two AIADMK factions only escalated after AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudanan petitioned the election commission saying election of Sasikala as the general secretary of AIADMK was invalid. As it did not follow party constitution.

In retaliation, Sasikala expelled him from the primary member of the party and appointed minister KN Sengottiyan as the AIADMK Presidium Chairman.

“Very soon you will have proper elections to AIADMK General Secretary post,” Madhusudanan said. M