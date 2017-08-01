Clash at Govt college: 4 injured students admitted to CMCH

Four students, who were injured in a group clash at the Government Arts College on Tuesday, have been admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

“We have been holding demonstrations for the last year for various social issues, be it farmers’ suicide or NEET. A particular faculty member, who claims to be from a dominant community, is instigating other students against us.

We had planned to wear black badges today in protest against NEET exams. When we were planning for the demonstration on Monday, some students, owing allegiance to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), started ragging us. When we went on to file a complaint against them today, they persuaded us not to file a compliant. But suddenly there was a clash today and four students were seriously injured,” said Deepak, District Joint Secretary, Students Federation of India.

Police officials said they have begun an investigation to find out the reason behind the clash between second and third year students, owing allegiance to SFI and ABVP.