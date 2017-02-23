Cleanliness drive at Salem junction

Members of Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation and Southern Railway employees today conducted a cleanliness drive at the Salem railway junction today.

About 45 volunteers from SNCF along with the railway staff, led by M. Shahjahan, Assistant Commercial Manager, and S. Kumar, Assistant Health Officer, Salem, participated in the drive at the station and the surrounding areas.

The Salem Divisional Manager, Hari Shankar Verma, lauded the volunteers for their efforts and said such drives would help in maintaining the premises clean and hygienic.