FLASH NEWS Pakistan: Eight killed, 21 injured by blast in Lahore DMK to raise TN govt issues with President Pranab Mukherjee Malyalam actor molestation: Main accused arrested as he sneaked into judge’s chamber to surrender Sasikala can be jailed for life if Jaya’s death probed: DMK Australia has not won a Test in India in last 13 years 3 soldiers martyred, 4 injured in J&K terror attack Mars could get Saturn-like rings in 2-7 crore years: Study SpiceJet flight delayed by 9 hours over crack in windshield A 100-year-old theatre has been transformed into a bookstore Valencia hand Real Madrid their second loss of the season

Coimbatore


Cleanliness drive at Salem junction

Covai Post Network
February 23, 2017

Members of Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation and Southern Railway employees today conducted a cleanliness drive at the Salem railway junction today.

About 45 volunteers from SNCF along with the railway staff, led by M. Shahjahan, Assistant Commercial Manager, and S. Kumar, Assistant Health Officer, Salem, participated in the drive at the station and the surrounding areas.

The Salem Divisional Manager, Hari Shankar Verma, lauded the volunteers for their efforts and said such drives would help in maintaining the premises clean and hygienic.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS