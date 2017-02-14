Cleanliness drive “I love my Kovai” organised for Valentine’s Day

On this Valentine’s Day, the NGO Change along with the help of other NGOs and college students came together for a cleanliness drive at the Government Hospital.

The event was organised by Tasleema Nasreen, founder of Change Trust. The theme of the event was I love my Kovai – A day to show your love for the city.

Around 150 people who volunteered were divided into small batches. While some of them cleaned the GH premises, others made visitors aware about the importance of keeping their premises clean and also the importance of organ and blood donation.

Ninety people, including 10 transgenders, registered themselves for organ donation and blood donation, and received their donor cards.

Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan planted a sapling as part of a tree plantation drive at the GH. He also appreciated Tasleema Nasreen for her contribution in the Swachhata Drive and awarded Certificates of Appreciation for the same.