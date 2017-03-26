CM appeals to the Centre strongly on release of apprehended fishermen

Chennai : Making a strong appeal to the Centre, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday evening said that a firm, clear, unequivocal and unambiguous message should be sent out by the Government of India to the Sri Lankan side to ensure that the State fishermen’s apprehensions are put an end to.

Palaniswami’s statement came against the backdrop of 12 fishermen from Pudukottai district being arrested by the Lankan authorities on Saturday night for violating International Maritime Boundray Line (IMBL) rules.

“I write to bring to your notice, two more incidents of apprehending 12 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu. It has been reported that 6 fishermen set sail in a mechanised fishing boat from Jegathapattinam fishing base and 6 more fishermen in another mechanised boat from Kottaipattinam fishing base, both in Pudukottai District. They were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy in the early hours of 26.3.2017 and taken to Karainagar in Sri Lanka”, Palaniswami said in his letter to Modi.

He said it is unfortunate that these incidents have taken place at a time when our fishermen are hopeful that a pragmatic and permanent solution to this issue would emerge as was discussed at the meetings of the External Affairs Minister with Tamil Nadu State Ministers on 17.3.2017 and with Tamil Nadu fishermen on 21.3.2017.

“This most recent act of the Sri Lankan Navy again creates anxiety and unrest in the minds of our fishermen and vitiates the atmosphere of hope which was generated as a result of these meetings”, he said adding “a firm, clear, unequivocal and unambiguous message should be sent out by the Government of India to the Sri Lankan side to ensure that these apprehensions are stopped and the livelihood of the poor and innocent fishermen from Tamil Nadu who are engaged in their traditional occupation and fish in their traditional waters are protected”.

He noted that Sri Lankan strategy of not releasing the boats of our fishermen is causing great frustration amongst the fishermen of Tamil Nadu. Without their livelihood base, these fishermen are in a state of despondency, Palaniswami said.”I urge you to take this up with the highest authorities of the Sri Lankan Government and ensure the immediate release of the precariously berthed boats which continue to suffer great damage”

“I reiterate that the issue of apprehension of our fishermen and release of their boats be taken up at the highest diplomatic level and the Government of India take necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of our fishermen”, he said and adding “I request your personal intervention to secure the release of the 38 fishermen and 133 fishing boats currently in Sri Lankan custody at the earliest”.