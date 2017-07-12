CM awards Rs10L to students for developing satellite

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today presented an award of Rs 10 lakh to the team of six students from Karur for developing a nano satellite `Kalamsat’ which was flown by NASA on June 22.
He had made an announcement in the Assembly earlier and presenting the cheque at the State Secretariat, congratulated the team for its achievement.
He said the team led by 18-year-old Mohammed Rifath Shaarook, who developed the satellite, had brought laurels to the country and the State.
The satellite weighed just 64 gm and was among 80 models selected from 86,000 designs submitted from 57 countries.
This was part of the `Cubes in Space’ contest organised by Idoodle Learning in association with NASA.
The satellite is the only model selected from India and was launched into the sub-orbital space by SR-4 rocket. It would be in sub-orbital spaceflight for 12 minutes and then land back in the ocean.
