CM leads in casting vote for President poll

Chennai: Chief Minister K.Palaniswami was the first among legislators to cast his vote in the presidential elections today. He was followed by
Speaker P Dhanapal, Opposition Leader MK Stalin and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.
Palaniswami told mediapersons later that he was the first in the State to cast vote for the poll.
Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan was among the MPS and MLAs from the State to cast their votes.
Ram Nath Kovind is the nominee of ruling National Democratic Alliance and Meira Kumar has been put up by the Opposition.
It was at one of the amusement parks near here that I first noticed the melancholic look on a quadragenarian woman operating one of the fun rides......Read More
Hectic schedules and a fast paced lifestyle hampers normal body functions. As a result, whatever one eats rots inside the stomach leading to generation......Read More
If you ask us, a balanced diet, and not diamonds, are a woman's best friend. Whether it is at home or at work, working round the clock can be exhausting. We know that the nutrition...Read More