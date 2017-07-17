CM leads in casting vote for President poll

Chennai: Chief Minister K.Palaniswami was the first among legislators to cast his vote in the presidential elections today. He was followed by

Speaker P Dhanapal, Opposition Leader MK Stalin and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Palaniswami told mediapersons later that he was the first in the State to cast vote for the poll.

Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan was among the MPS and MLAs from the State to cast their votes.

Ram Nath Kovind is the nominee of ruling National Democratic Alliance and Meira Kumar has been put up by the Opposition.