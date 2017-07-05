05 Jul 2017, Edition - 722, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • The Telangana Excise department arrested seven people in connection with a drug racket
  • Lalu Yadav rejects leadership of Rahul Gandhi, hints Priyanka Gandhi should lead in 2019
  • UP Govt has incurred a loss of about Rs 5,000 crore following ban on liquor shops along national and state highways
  • UP CM rejects proposal to buy new Mercedes for his fleet
  • We’ve waited 70 years for you: Israel PM to PM Modi
  • Time to teach India ‘bitter lesson’ than 1962: Chinese media
  • Ex-Ukrainian minister calls for terror attacks in Russia
  • Sri Lanka’s worst-ever dengue outbreak kills 225
  • China sets up research base to counter illegal drones
  • US reclassifies nuclear operations to hide safety records
Coimbatore

CM plea to Centre against Karnataka’s Mekedatu dam plans

Covai Post Network
July 5, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged the Centre not to allow Karnataka construct of reservoir at Mekedatu across the Cauvery. The plea comes at a time when the Opposition DMK had demanded an all-party meeting to pass resolution against dam project.

“It has been widely reported in the media that Karnataka Government has approached the Central Water Commission to accord technical clearance to the detailed project report for the Mekedatu multipurpose project (drinking water and power) across the Cauvery, in violation of the final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal notified in the Gazette by the Union Government,” said Palaniswami’s letter to Union Minister of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Uma Bharti.

“In these circumstances, I request you to kindly issue instructions to the officials concerned of the Central Water Commission not to accord techno-economic clearance to the Mekedatu or any other project in the Cauvery Basin of Karnataka till the concurrence of all the co-basin States are obtained,” he adds.

He also said that ministries concerned should be asked not to accord any forest, environment or wildlife clearances.

DMK Working President and Opposition Leader MKStalin said he had asked the government to convene an all-party meet, pass a resolution against the dam project and put up an united front before the Central Government to safeguard the livelihood of State farmers.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Media concretising placebo effect
May 05, 2017

The placebo effect of the visuals of the products advertised through mass media is so high that people are ready to spend lavishly. The media provides ample... ...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Cervical problems – II
May 05, 2017

In the previous article, we had introduced the Gandhari Nadi, its role in balancing the body and how cervical is a symptom of congestion in the Gandhari... ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

5 Remarkable Home Remedies for Seasonal Allergies
May 05, 2017

Though spring is the most beautiful of all seasons, it also brings along with it a handful of health woes. Fresh grass, blooming trees, flowers......

Read More