CM plea to Centre against Karnataka’s Mekedatu dam plans

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged the Centre not to allow Karnataka construct of reservoir at Mekedatu across the Cauvery. The plea comes at a time when the Opposition DMK had demanded an all-party meeting to pass resolution against dam project.

“It has been widely reported in the media that Karnataka Government has approached the Central Water Commission to accord technical clearance to the detailed project report for the Mekedatu multipurpose project (drinking water and power) across the Cauvery, in violation of the final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal notified in the Gazette by the Union Government,” said Palaniswami’s letter to Union Minister of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Uma Bharti.

“In these circumstances, I request you to kindly issue instructions to the officials concerned of the Central Water Commission not to accord techno-economic clearance to the Mekedatu or any other project in the Cauvery Basin of Karnataka till the concurrence of all the co-basin States are obtained,” he adds.

He also said that ministries concerned should be asked not to accord any forest, environment or wildlife clearances.

DMK Working President and Opposition Leader MKStalin said he had asked the government to convene an all-party meet, pass a resolution against the dam project and put up an united front before the Central Government to safeguard the livelihood of State farmers.