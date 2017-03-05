CM seeks Modi action to get fishermen freed

Chennai: Chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put pressure on Sri Lankan government for the release of 85 fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy.

In a letter to Modi, he said, “This sharp escalation in harassment and apprehension of our fishermen, especially at a time when they are getting ready for the much awaited Katchatheevu festival, is causing considerable hardship and mental agony to poor innocent fishermen”.

“It is reported that a fisherman onboard a fishing vessel about to be apprehended attempted to swallow broken glass out of fear and mental stress, thereby endangering his life”, the letter said. This was a matter of grave concern and indicated the desperate situation in which Indian fishermen had been placed, it added”.

Presently 128 fishing boats under Sri Lankan custody and the prolonged detention and disuse of these boats would have caused irrevocable damages, causing huge livelihood losses to the poor fishermen, Palaniswami said.

“I request you to immediately direct the officials concerned in the ministry of External Affairs to take concrete action through diplomatic channels to secure the immediate release of 85 fishermen and 128 fishing boats, including the 32 fishermen and their five mechanised fishing boats apprehended on March 4 and 5,” his letter said.