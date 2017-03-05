FLASH NEWS Mumbai Cyber Cell has arrested a man from Nagpur for allegedly sending a threatening mail to RBI governor Urjit Patel Scientists store movie and entire operating system on DNA Kohli’s negative approach affecting Indian team: Mark Waugh Sena declares name of its candidate for BMC Mayor post Real net 3 in 15 minutes to win 4-1 as Ronaldo, Bale sit out Lionel Messi scores two as Barcelona rout Celta Vigo 5-0 Liverpool third in PL after defeating Arsenal 3-1 Three RSS activists attacked in Kozhikode, Kerala. One CPM activist has been arrested and Police have identified 9 others World’s longest bubble measures 105 feet Aam Aadmi Party releases second list of 89 candidates for upcoming MCD election

Coimbatore


CM seeks Modi action to get fishermen freed

Covai Post Network
March 5, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Chennai: Chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put pressure on Sri Lankan government for the release of 85 fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy.

In a letter to Modi, he said, “This sharp escalation in harassment and apprehension of our fishermen, especially at a time when they are getting ready for the much awaited Katchatheevu festival, is causing considerable hardship and mental agony to poor innocent fishermen”.

“It is reported that a fisherman onboard a fishing vessel about to be apprehended attempted to swallow broken glass out of fear and mental stress, thereby endangering his life”, the letter said. This was a matter of grave concern and indicated the desperate situation in which Indian fishermen had been placed, it added”.

Presently 128 fishing boats under Sri Lankan custody and the prolonged detention and disuse of these boats would have caused irrevocable damages, causing huge livelihood losses to the poor fishermen, Palaniswami said.

“I request you to immediately direct the officials concerned in the ministry of External Affairs to take concrete action through diplomatic channels to secure the immediate release of 85 fishermen and 128 fishing boats, including the 32 fishermen and their five mechanised fishing boats apprehended on March 4 and 5,” his letter said.

