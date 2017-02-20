FLASH NEWS India has amazing entrepreneurial energy, says Microsoft CEO DMK moves Madras High Court challenging trust vote Kohli 1st Indian athlete to sign a ₹100 cr deal with a brand TN CM gives his consent to close further 500 TASMAC shops 5000 Houses at a cost of 1lakh 70 thousand per house to be constructed for fishermen 50℅ subsidy for working women to buy two wheeler: TN CM Maternity assistance increased from Rs 12,000/- to RS.18,000/- Local Body Elections to be held by May 15th UP Elections2017: Congress to approach poll panel against PM Modi’s remark PM Modi speaking at a public meeting in Orai, Uttar Pradesh

Coimbatore


‘CM should step down and seek fresh mandate from people’

Covai Post Network
February 20, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The CPI (ML) Liberation today demanded immediate dissolution of the State Assembly.

“Since former Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa and her aide V.K. Sasikala were found guilty in the disproportionate assets case by the Supreme Court, the incumbent Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who was selected by a convict (Sasikala) has no moral right to rule Tamil Nadu,” the party State Secretary, S. Kumarasamy, told reporters here.

“Though Palaniswami has won the trust vote, he is not eligible to rule the State,” Kumarasamy said and urged the Chief Minister to step down and recommend fresh polls to the Assembly.

The city urban secretary, M.S. Velmuguran, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, should not participate in the function at Isha Yoga Centre on February 24 to unveil the 112-foot tall face of Adiyogi.

He alleged that the Centre’s founder, Jaggi Vasudev, was indulging in land grab and creating noise and environmental pollution in and around the village through illegal activities.

