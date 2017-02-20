‘CM should step down and seek fresh mandate from people’

The CPI (ML) Liberation today demanded immediate dissolution of the State Assembly.

“Since former Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa and her aide V.K. Sasikala were found guilty in the disproportionate assets case by the Supreme Court, the incumbent Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who was selected by a convict (Sasikala) has no moral right to rule Tamil Nadu,” the party State Secretary, S. Kumarasamy, told reporters here.

“Though Palaniswami has won the trust vote, he is not eligible to rule the State,” Kumarasamy said and urged the Chief Minister to step down and recommend fresh polls to the Assembly.

The city urban secretary, M.S. Velmuguran, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, should not participate in the function at Isha Yoga Centre on February 24 to unveil the 112-foot tall face of Adiyogi.

He alleged that the Centre’s founder, Jaggi Vasudev, was indulging in land grab and creating noise and environmental pollution in and around the village through illegal activities.