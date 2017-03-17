FLASH NEWS Suspected suicide bomber blows himself up outside Paramilitary unit’s camp in Dhaka Calcutta High Court orders CBI to probe Narada sting operation One killed and two injured after a suicide attack on a Frontier Constabulary Centre in Shabqadar near Charsadda: Pakistan Priest and Nuns accused of covering up the rape case involving Father Robin, surrender before police Fire broke out in a store in Dwarka’s Welcome hotel complex. MS Dhoni and Jharkhand team who were staying there evacuated safely OPS faction chooses Madhusoothanan as candidate for R.K. Nagar constituency VK Sasikala camp AIADMK MPs met the Election Commission & urged poll panel not to consider unnecessary petitions over party symbol Delhi HC dismisses a plea by JNU students against cap on number of students admitted to M Phil & Phd courses

Coimbatore


CM to unveil over 8,000 development works tomorrow

Covai Post Network
March 17, 2017
Image credit : File photo

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will unveil over 8,000 development works worth Rs.1,313 crore at a function here tomorrow.

The 8,031 projects, including laying of foundation stones, are spread across four districts of Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur and Nilgiris.

While 6,200 projects worth Rs.1,047.56 crore are in Coimbatore, Erode has 361 projects valued at Rs.108.21 crore, Tirupur 815 at a cost of Rs.89.45 crore and Nilgiris district 229 works worth Rs. 67.98 crore.

The Chief Minister also distribute welfare assistance to the tune of Rs.12.12 crore to 6,200 beneficiaries.

The new building for District Collectorate constructed at a cost of Rs.20.18 crore will also be opened.

Assembly Speaker and his deputy, Ministers, MPs and MLAs from four districts are expected to attend the function.

