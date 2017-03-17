CM to unveil over 8,000 development works tomorrow

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will unveil over 8,000 development works worth Rs.1,313 crore at a function here tomorrow.

The 8,031 projects, including laying of foundation stones, are spread across four districts of Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur and Nilgiris.

While 6,200 projects worth Rs.1,047.56 crore are in Coimbatore, Erode has 361 projects valued at Rs.108.21 crore, Tirupur 815 at a cost of Rs.89.45 crore and Nilgiris district 229 works worth Rs. 67.98 crore.

The Chief Minister also distribute welfare assistance to the tune of Rs.12.12 crore to 6,200 beneficiaries.

The new building for District Collectorate constructed at a cost of Rs.20.18 crore will also be opened.

Assembly Speaker and his deputy, Ministers, MPs and MLAs from four districts are expected to attend the function.