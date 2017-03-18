FLASH NEWS Man shot dead at Paris Orly airport after taking soldier’s gun: official 29L debit cards subjected to malware attack in 2016: Govt AIIMS emergency closed for 1st time as nurses go on strike India’s first full flight simulator to be set up in Delhi Chandigarh names highways as district roads over liquor ban We should forget about 2020 Olympic Games: Abhinav Bindra Rajnath Singh thanks Akshay for ₹1 crore donation to martyrs India signs deal with Russia for Sukhoi-30 jets’ maintenance Should not be intolerance in educational institutes: President Pranab Mukherjee Sniffer dog shot dead by police at New Zealand airport

Coimbatore


CM unveils development work worth Rs.1,313 crore in four districts

Covai Post Network
March 18, 2017

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edapadi K Palanisamy today said that present government was the continuation of the good governance provided by late chief minsiter, Jayalalithaa, who had provided various development projects for the welfare of the people.

Speaking after inaugurating various development schemes worth Rs.1,313 crore for four districts of Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur and Nilgiris districts at a function here, Palanisamy said that the government was implementing schemes announced by Jayalalithaa in the State Assembly Under 110.

Listing out the schemes for the benefit of farmers, weavers, industries, tea estate workers and also the agreement signed after the successful Global Investors Meet, he said that all the four districts have benefited under the rule of former Chief Minister.

Taking a dig at those parties who swear in the name of Tamil and Tamils he said that nothing worth mentioning was done by these parties, who always say that “they will do what they say and say what they can do”

“Every body knows they worked for their family,” he said.

Touching upon the river water issue affecting the districts, Palanisamy said that he has taken up the issues of dam being constructed by Kerala across Bhavani and also constitution of Cauvery Managemenr Board, with the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi few days ago.

The Chief Minister, on his arrival inaugurated the new building for District Collectorate constructed at a cost of Rs.20.18 crore and also the District Police Office building valued at Rs.6.36 crore.

