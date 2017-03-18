CM unveils development work worth Rs.1,313 crore in four districts

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edapadi K Palanisamy today said that present government was the continuation of the good governance provided by late chief minsiter, Jayalalithaa, who had provided various development projects for the welfare of the people.

Speaking after inaugurating various development schemes worth Rs.1,313 crore for four districts of Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur and Nilgiris districts at a function here, Palanisamy said that the government was implementing schemes announced by Jayalalithaa in the State Assembly Under 110.

Listing out the schemes for the benefit of farmers, weavers, industries, tea estate workers and also the agreement signed after the successful Global Investors Meet, he said that all the four districts have benefited under the rule of former Chief Minister.

Taking a dig at those parties who swear in the name of Tamil and Tamils he said that nothing worth mentioning was done by these parties, who always say that “they will do what they say and say what they can do”

“Every body knows they worked for their family,” he said.

Touching upon the river water issue affecting the districts, Palanisamy said that he has taken up the issues of dam being constructed by Kerala across Bhavani and also constitution of Cauvery Managemenr Board, with the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi few days ago.

The Chief Minister, on his arrival inaugurated the new building for District Collectorate constructed at a cost of Rs.20.18 crore and also the District Police Office building valued at Rs.6.36 crore.