CM urged to announce new textile policy

Tirupur Exporters’ Association (TEA) today requested Tamil Nadu chief minister, Edapadi Palanisamy to announce

new State textile policy.

In a memorandum submitted to the chief minister, who was in Tirupur today, TEA President, Raja M Shanmugham emphasised the need for a new policy for the growth of texile industry and exports from Tamil Nadu.

The memorandum also requested the Chief Minister to address issues like revision of GST rate fixed to job working units from 18 per cent to five per cent, reduction of Man Made Fibre yarn GST rate from 18 to 12 per cent and, construction of ESI hospitals in Northern and Southern areas of Tirupur.