CM urged to announce new textile policy

Tirupur Exporters’ Association (TEA) today requested Tamil Nadu chief minister, Edapadi Palanisamy to announce
new State textile policy.
In a memorandum submitted to the chief minister, who was in Tirupur today, TEA President, Raja M Shanmugham emphasised the need for a new policy for the growth of texile industry and exports from Tamil Nadu.
The memorandum also requested the Chief Minister to address issues like revision of GST rate fixed to job working units from 18 per cent to five per cent, reduction of Man Made Fibre yarn GST rate from 18 to 12 per cent and, construction of ESI hospitals in Northern and Southern areas of Tirupur.
Why do we wear clothes was a social science question in our primary classes. The answer - we need clothes to cover and protect us from heat, rain and cold.......Read More
Yoga was documented at least 5,000 years ago. We document something at its culmination, not inception, so which means this science was tried and tested for many millennia......Read More
Talk about protein and we often divert our attention to meat and other non-vegetarian ingredients, but there are various plant-based sources of protein......Read More