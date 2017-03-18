CM urged to initiate efforts to bring MRTS to Coimbatore

The local chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry today appealed to the chief minister, Edapadi K Palanisamy to take steps for preparation of a feasibility survey for Mass Rapid Transport System (MRTS) in the city, to help ease the traffic congestion and for free flow of traffic.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister the Chamber delegation said that MRTS was much needed as Coimbatore is rated as Tier II City, with exorbitant industrial activities.

Seeking for speedy completion of Western Bypass Road, which was already sanctioned by the Government, Chamber president, Vanitha Mohan said that construction of flyovers, subways, multi level parking facility, truck terminals, Ring road, Bypass road – the facilities which are covered in Smart City project-should be taken up for speedy implementation.

The chamber also appealed for formation of Greater Development Coimbatore Authority and early revision of Master Plan considering the present and future needs.

Besides, early settlement of funds to the land owners towards compensation for acquisition of lands for Airport expansion was sought. The chamber also requested allotment of funds for 275 acres of land which is to be acquired immediately for Airport expansion purpose.

The industry body also appealed for a Logistic hub with Agri Export Complex having fully air-conditioned facility.

Meanwhile, Siruthuli, an NGO involved in recharging the ground water, highlighted the Noyyal River Restoration, Protection of Water Bodies and Rain Water Harvesting to maintain sustainable ground water table in Coimbatore district.

Due to meager rainfall during the last few years, the surface and sub surface water levels of Coimbatore region have declined drastically, its chairman, S V Balasubramaniam said in a memorandum.