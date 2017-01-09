CM urges Modi to issue ordinance to facilitate Jallikattu

Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promulgate an ordinance to facilitate Jallikattu in the State as it was a traditional sport and its ban had hurt sentiments of the people.

“As you are aware, Jallikattu, a traditional sporting event of Tamil Nadu, is conducted as a part of the Pongal festivities in which bulls that are reared exclusively for this event are embraced by able bodied youth. Jallikattu is deeply ingrained as part of the cultural tradition of Tamil Nadu as a sport popular among warriors since the “Sangam era” and this 2000 year old traditional sport finds a mention in the ancient Tamil text Silapathigaram,” the Chief Minister said adding that the sport was inextricably linked to rural, agrarian customs and has religious significance, with families donating bulls to temples in fulfillment of vows.

Jallikattu also addresses the cause of conservation of native germplasm since bulls with excellent physical attributes are reared.

Defending the sport and its practitioners from allegations of cruelty leveled by animal rights activists, Panneerselvam stated that the bulls were not harmed or physically tortured during the event.

“The Supreme Court banned the conduct of Jallikattu in the State of Tamil Nadu and also held that bulls cannot be used as performing animals either for Jallikattu events or for bullock cart races in the States of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra or elsewhere in the country,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s memorandum in the form of letter is detailed and persuasive.

“The ban on Jallikattu had caused widespread resentment and general disappointment among the people of Tamil Nadu, particularly in the rural areas, since it is intertwined with the religious and social cultural ethos of Tamil society,” he said.

“In January, 2015, the Government of Tamil Nadu had requested your personal intervention to enable the conduct of Jallikattu events in Tamil Nadu by denotifying bulls from the list of performing animals in the Notification dated 11th July, 2011, issued by the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Government of India. I wish to remind that our Revered Leader Puratchi Thalaivi Amma, had in her Memorandum presented to you on 7.8.2015, requested to lift the ban on Jallikattu,” Panneerselvam said.

“Further, our Revered Leader Puratchi Thalaivi Amma had in her letter dated 22.12.2015, requested that the then ongoing session of Parliament be extended or a Special session called for introducing a Bill to comprehensively and suitably amend the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and any other relevant laws to enable the conduct of Jallikattu. She had also pointed out that in view of the approaching Pongal festival in January, 2016, the Government of India may consider promulgating an Ordinance, to enable the holding of Jallikattu,” the Chief Minister said.

It was based on her request, the Government of India, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climatic Change had issued a Notification No.G.S.R.13 (E) on 7.1.2016. However, in view of the interim stay on the Notification ordered by the Supreme Court on 12.1.2016, Jallikattu could not be conducted during Pongal 2016 for the second year in succession, the Chief Minister said.

He went on to detail the legal process that ensued, which ended in a ban on Jallikattu.