Cochlear implant programme to benefit poor patients

“The cochlear implant programme, meant for hard of hearing patients, has been given approval by the Tamil Nadu Government under its Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme (CMHIS). The entire treatment, including investigations and surgery, will be covered under the scheme, which is a boon to patients hailing from lower socioeconomic backgrounds. The Government has earmarked Rs. 7.9 lakh for this purpose,” said Dr. S. Palaninathan, HOD, ENT Department, PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (PSGIMSR).

Speaking at the inauguration of the Department of Sleep Surgery and marking the completion of 50 cochlear implant surgeries in PSG Hospitals, he said that the high prevalence of deafness globally and in India is largely preventable. While in India about 6 million people (6.3%) suffer from significant auditory loss, he said disability surveys have proved that hearing loss is the second most common cause of disability.

“In PSGIMSR, regular screening camps are being held to identify deaf children in our primary health centre in Karadivaavi near Palladam and in the out-patient ward at PSGIMSR. We not only have trained audiologists but we are equipped with modern equipment like audiometry, impedance, BERA,” he said.

Dr. Anand, ENT specialist, added, “The critical period for development of speech is before the age of four and this requires identifying any auditory deficiency in children during infancy. During Cochlear Implant (CI) treatment, a hearing device is planted in the inner ear. The surgery is simple and also involves post-surgical rehabilitation wherein the child is taught to speak by a trained audiologist.”