Coimbatore


Cockroach in Aavin milk shocks customers

by Covai Post Network
August 30, 2015

After Maggie and Nestle Nan Pro it now seems to be the turn of Aavin. A customer in the city had complained filed a complaint with the authorities after he noticed the presence of a cockroach in an unopened packet of milk.

A customer had purchased half litre packet of milk from a vendor of

Aavin, a government outlet at Thiagaraj street late last evening and noticed something floating inside the packet.

When he returned it back, the staff at Aavin was shocked to notice a small cockroach inside. Even as he had kept it aside, the packet by mistake had apparently reached the hands of another customer who noticed the dead insect floating and lodged a complaint with the Aavin authorities.

The milk packet was however dated August 28 and while not much has been done about it thereafter, the Designated Officer of Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, Dr R Kathiravan told Covai Post that the officials would visit the Aavin outlet and take stock of the situation.

