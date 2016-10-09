FLASH NEWS Gold bars worth 2.4 crores seized near Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu Prices of Petrol and Diesel hiked by Rs. 1.29 and Rs. 0.97 respectively Policemen killed in attack on Bahraini prison, inmates freed Shoe thrown at Arvind Kejriwal at a rally in Haryana’s Rohtak Arun Jaitley says 2017 will witness indirect tax reform, further growth Akhilesh Yadav elected as SP’s National President: Ram Gopal End of demonetisation, start of DeModitisation: Mamata Politicians should respect honest citizens’ feelings: PM Gunman kills 35 at Istanbul club during New Year party I-T Deparment exposes fake Kolkata firm, seizes ₹1.78 crore

Coimbatore


COCKROACH IN BIRYANI: Annapoorna PR team unleashes malicious campaign on Covai Post

Vidyashree Dharmaraj
October 9, 2016

Not an isolated instance, many customers speak of similar experience. Here are a string of facebook posts that punch holes in the defense mounted by Annapoorna Hotel. Covai Post tracks down several customers who have taken to social media to vent their concern on the serious hygiene issues in the hotel chain.

We are glad that the public relations team of the management of Annapoorna Hotel chain has unleashed a malicious propaganda against us at Covai Post after our report highlighting a cockroach that was served along with Panneer Biryani to an unsuspecting customer on Friday.

It appears that the write up, done in public interest to warn people to look a bit more closely before eating out in public places, has rattled the prestigious chain of hotels.

We at Covai Post have reasons to believe that the PR team of the management is behind a smear campaign. Officially, the management of the Annapoorna Hotel has however denied that it had anything to do with a negative campaign against the digital publishing house.

Jegan Damodarasamy, director, Annapoorna Chain, neverthless said that “the campaign could be the handiwork of the PR person which we are not aware of and we had to sort it out with them!”

When told about a plethora of complaints from customers that the Covai Post had tracked, the director said that they could be “personally motivated”. “We did not receive any official complaint from anyone,” he maintained, absolving the hotel chain from any wrong doing.

But, just a cursory glance at the pictorial evidence and Facebook posts which appear on different dates in 2015, of customers unhappy with the “non-vegetarian fare”, the vegetarian hotel was serving occasionally, would show that Covai Post only raised the issue to create awareness and in public interest.

The write up highlighting the cockroach in Panneer Biryani, hosted on the digital publication on Saturday was widely popular and evoked several responses from people, who claimed similar experiences of their own to share.

We are publishing a few facebook posts here for the readers to go through. These also go to show that the complaints regarding insects in solid and liquid food came from different outlets of the Annapoorna Hotel chain.

While the malicious campaign that was forwarded in various media groups accused the scribes of the media house of indulging in maligning the reputation of the hotel, during festive season, to exhort money, the cyber space throws across several narratives where people have been so upset about the serious hygienic issues of the hotel chain.

For the past two or three years, the number of complaints are going up, indicating a slackness in the management’s control over the cleanliness in its own premises and its loosening control over the working of its employees.

The smear campaign by the PR team of Annapoorna against Covai Post, without naming it, had threatened legal action against such “fake news organizations”.

On the issue of unleashing a smear campaign, the Chairman and Managing Trustee K Srinivasan of Digital Journalists Association of India (DiJAI), said that while it is important for online portals to conform to strict journalisitic ethics and standards like newspapers, electronic versions of documents, just as the physical ones are admissible in the Court of law as valid evidences, as per the Information Technology Act, 2000. “Hence all remedies are available in the case of e-journals too just as it is for the print counterparts”, the Chairman said.

Comments 3
It is a gross negligence on the part of the Hotel. why should the aggrieved tell the hotel about its own negligence? It is like lodging a complaint to a thief against the thief himself. Right thing for the aggrieved is to inform the press and also lodge a complaint with the Health Department. May be it might take away some of our time, but still worth it. Also, the hotel should take such complaints seriously and re-assess their working to attain a zero level negligence, instead of taking it as an act of mud-slinging on them. [SIVARAMAKRISHNAN L V] - Oct 09, 2016
