03 Jun 2017, Edition - 690, Saturday
  • NASA is set to launch the world’s first mission devoted to studying rapidly spinning neutron stars
  • Apparel costing below Rs 1000 will be taxed at 5%. Silk & Jute are at nil category, cotton & natural fiber will be taxed at 5%: Arun Jaitley
  • CBSE ClassX results: Pass percentage of boys improves from last year’s 78.9% to 93.4%. Pass % of girls improves from 88.6% to 92.5%
  • Central govt extended the terms of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar
  • Be it trade & technology, innovation & investment, energy, education and enterprise, we want to give a boost to India-France ties: PM Modi
  • Explosions rocked the funeral ceremony of an Afghan man today
  • At least 10 killed and many wounded in Kabul funeral blast: Official
  • Afghan Public Health Ministry official says there were explosions at a funeral in Kabul that killed at least 4
  • United Nations cultural heritage body UNESCO urged Australia to accelerate efforts to save the Great Barrier Reef
  • A 5-year-old girl was sexually assaulted, beaten up and dumped in a semi-conscious state on a roadside in Bengaluru
Coimbatore

Coimbatore-Bengaluru overnight express in three months

Covai Post Network
August 10, 2016

The long overdue overnight express train to Bengaluru from Coimbatore will soon become a reality. An assurance to this effect was given to a delegation from the local chapter of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), which met the Railway Minister, Suresh Prabhu in New Delhi yesterday.

The ICCI president, D. Nandakumar informed the media that Prabhu had assured to take up two long-pending projects, including the Overnight Express Train from Coimbatore to Bengaluru, in another three months.

The minister also said that steps will be taken to complete the Podanur-Pollachi Broad Gauge conversion work by March 31 next year, he said.

Prabhu is going to visit Coimbatore on September 3 and address the members of the Chamber, Nandakumar informed.

