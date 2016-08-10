Coimbatore-Bengaluru overnight express in three months

The long overdue overnight express train to Bengaluru from Coimbatore will soon become a reality. An assurance to this effect was given to a delegation from the local chapter of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), which met the Railway Minister, Suresh Prabhu in New Delhi yesterday.

The ICCI president, D. Nandakumar informed the media that Prabhu had assured to take up two long-pending projects, including the Overnight Express Train from Coimbatore to Bengaluru, in another three months.

The minister also said that steps will be taken to complete the Podanur-Pollachi Broad Gauge conversion work by March 31 next year, he said.

Prabhu is going to visit Coimbatore on September 3 and address the members of the Chamber, Nandakumar informed.