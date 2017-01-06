FLASH NEWS No plan to extract Methane or Shale Gas from TN: ONGC Sreesanth approaches Kerala HC for lifting of BCCI ban HDFC, ICICI and Axis Bank begin to levy cash transaction fee Madras High Court Relief to Coke, Pepsi; Lifts Stay on Water Supply Telangana residential colleges to be open to married women The economy is back on track after demonetisation; Cong’s dream to see the GDP fall by 2% has now been shattered: Arun Jaitley Mumbai Police detains one person for sending death threats to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his family China is currently seeing a 5th wave of H7N9 bird flu in humans – a virus that was first detected in people in 2013 Osama’s Son-in-Law Killed by CIA Drone Strike: US Official BJP leader Nitin Naveen lodges FIR against Bihar minister Abdul Jalil Mastan for using abusive language against PM Modi

Coimbatore


Coimbatore chapter of ISSE inaugurated

January 6, 2017

The Indian Society of Systems for Science and Engineering (ISSE) today opened up it Coimbatore chapter at PSG College of Technology here.

Inaugurating the Chapter, Dr. P. Kunhikrishnan, Director of SDSC-SHAR, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and National President of ISSE said that the centre would be aimed at contributing in terms of Science, Technology and Entrepreneurship to the local community of Coimbatore.

“Coimbatore, which is one of the industrial hubs of India, has all the potential to make use of such a facility,” he said.

The supply of raw materials to Space research from Coimbatore was also lauded during the event.

The chapter is the 10th centre of ISSE in the country, with other centres at Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Manipal, Kochi, Sriharikota, Hyderabad, Amaravathi, Tiruchi and Chandigarh.

