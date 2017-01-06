Coimbatore chapter of ISSE inaugurated

The Indian Society of Systems for Science and Engineering (ISSE) today opened up it Coimbatore chapter at PSG College of Technology here.

Inaugurating the Chapter, Dr. P. Kunhikrishnan, Director of SDSC-SHAR, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and National President of ISSE said that the centre would be aimed at contributing in terms of Science, Technology and Entrepreneurship to the local community of Coimbatore.

“Coimbatore, which is one of the industrial hubs of India, has all the potential to make use of such a facility,” he said.

The supply of raw materials to Space research from Coimbatore was also lauded during the event.

The chapter is the 10th centre of ISSE in the country, with other centres at Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Manipal, Kochi, Sriharikota, Hyderabad, Amaravathi, Tiruchi and Chandigarh.