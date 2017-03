With the district experiencing early summer showers yesterday evening, about 61 mm rains were registered across the district, averaging 5.12 mm.

While Valparai Taluk Office received 20 mm rains, Valparai PAP received Nine mm, Chinnkkallar 18 mm and Cincona 11 mm rains, official sources said.

While Coimbatore South received three mm rains, Airport area Peelamedu registered 0.50 mm rains, they said,

Rains continue to lash today also in various parts of the district.