Coimbatore’s Ganesh Kumar Jaganathan grabs Mercedes Trophy 2017

With a net score of 71, Coimbatore golfer Ganesh Kumar Jaganathan claimed the only National final spot available in the Coimbatore leg of the 17th annual Mercedes Trophy 2017.

Ganesh, who ended triumphant in the sixth leg of the tournament at the Coimbatore Golf Club in the outskirts of the city, would be playing at the National Finals scheduled in Pune’s Oxford Golf Resrt starting in March 15th.

A jubilant Ganesh said that he was glad to win the leg and get a chance to compete with amateur golfers of the Country in Pune.

J.J. Chakola a former Asian Games silver medalist also participated in the Coimbatore leg. He was also awarded the best gross winner with a score of 79 on the day.

Prominent winners also included Ashwin Chandran who won the Ballantine’s Long Drive Challenge on the 13th hole with a mammoth drive of 251 yards.

J. Anand won the SWISS Closest to Pin contest landing the ball just 7 ft 11 inches from the pin on hole 2. In the Mercedes – Benz straightest drive contest played on hole four, Ganapathy Ramaswamy was declared the winner while in the Mercedes- Benz Closest to Pin in Two Shots was won by Muralidharon TRC.

According to a release, the Coimbatore leg was the sixth leg of the 12-city tournament which kick- started the MercedesTrophy globally. This year, the MercedesTrophy will travel to 50 countries engaging 60,000 golfers worldwide.

The Indian leg will witness 25 days of competitive amateur golfing action in 12 cities engaging 2500 golfers, making it larger than ever before. Mercedes Trophy’s next stop is at the Cosmo Tamil Nadu Golf Club in Chennai on February 3rd.

Three Winners from the National Finals will further progress to the MercedesTrophy World Finals – Stuttgart, Germany in September 2017 to compete against winners from all over the world. One winner will travel to Scotland to witness the British Open at Royal Birkdale in July.