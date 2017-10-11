Coimbatore has the commitment to innovation, says US officials

Coimbatore is a dynamic city that has a commitment to innovation, said Lauren Lovelace, Consul for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs at the US Consulate, Chennai.

She was moderating a round table discussion on ‘Challenges and Opportunities for Entrepreneurs’ at the PSG Institute of Management here on Wednesday in which management students, start up founders and several women entrepreneurs participated in large numbers. A delegation from the University of Toledo in Ohio too attended the discussion.

“I am pleased to share my ideas with you all ahead of the GES summit,” she added.

R Nandagopal, Director, PSGIMS said Coimbatore, being the second largest entrepreneurial city in Tamil Nadu was facing difficulties in international air and port connectivity. “Entrepreneurs here depend either on Chennai or Cochin for connectivity,” he said.

The event, part of series of programmes planned by the U.S. Mission in India leading up to the GES 2017, the pre-eminent annual gathering of emerging entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders around the world.

The United States and India would jointly host GES 2017 in Hyderabad from November 28-30. Ivanka Trump, Senior Adviser to the U.S. President, would lead the U.S. delegation.

More than 1600 delegates from 160 countries would focus on potential women in entrepreneurship.