Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam added to its network from July

Continuing its strategic focus on India,whereby strengthening its network across more cities, SriLankan Airlines, the national carrier of Sri Lanka will be adding three southern Indian cities — Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Visakhapatnam — to its network from July this year.

The new connections are expected to bridge the demand of both Indians and Sri Lankans who have been looking for seamless connections across the region for work and leisure purposes, in Sri Lanka, India and onward destinations.

The introduction of these new routes, along with the scheduled frequency increases in its Delhi and Mumbai services, will see SriLankan airlines operating over 120 flights a week to 14 cities, thus becoming the carrier that serves the highest number of points in India.

Commencing from July 8, 2017 the flight timings from these cities will be

“India has been a vital part of our strategic expansion where we will continue to explore potential to consolidate our presence, Srilankan Airlines chief Commercial Officer, Siva Ramachandran said in the release.

“The new routes also reinforces our commitment to strengthen the deep commercial and bilateral ties between India and Sri Lanka,” he said.

Currently serving key Indian cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Tiruchirappalli, Trivandrum, Cochin, Madurai, Varanasi and Bodh Gaya, SriLankan will be introducing four additional frequencies to its daily services from Delhi and Mumbai in July this year, Siva Ramachandran said.