Coimbatore

Coimbatore-Jabalpur special train

Covai Post Network
June 1, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

A superfast summer special train between Coimbatore and Jabalpur via Konkan route has been announced.

Train No.02197 will leave Coimbatore at 7 pm June 12, 19 and 26 and July 3 (all Mondays) and reach Jabalpur at 12.45 pm on Wednesdays.

It will have one AC 2-tier cum AC 3-tier compartment, a AC 3-tier one, 10 sleeper class, 4 general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van.

The train stops at Palakkad, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikkode, Badagara, Thalassery, Kannur, Payyanur, Kanhangad, Kasargod, Mangalore Jn, Mulki, Udupi, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kumta, Karwar, Madgaon, Thivim, Kudal, Kankavali, Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Khed, Roha, Panvel, Igatpuri, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Harda, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadarwara and Narsinghpur.

Advance reservations will commence on June 2.https://ssl.gstatic.com/ui/v1/icons/mail/images/cleardot.gif

Think before you step into a fish spa
May 05, 2017

Post pedicure from a renowned salon, the infection I contracted had left me back almost with OCD like symptoms towards visiting salons for beauty treatments of any kind since four ...

Sculpting your Body with Asans -I
May 05, 2017

People who do over-exercising and excessive gymming do tend to look slim but symptoms of ageing set in very fast in them – wrinkles, grey hair, loss of glow… as every action ha...

Eating Disorder in Women: Why the Husband’s Good Looks Could be a Problem
May 05, 2017

Eating disorders are not uncommon in the modern world today. They could stem from a lot of issues without us even realising it. According to a new study done by Florida State Unive...

