Coimbatore-Jabalpur special train

A superfast summer special train between Coimbatore and Jabalpur via Konkan route has been announced.
Train No.02197 will leave Coimbatore at 7 pm June 12, 19 and 26 and July 3 (all Mondays) and reach Jabalpur at 12.45 pm on Wednesdays.
It will have one AC 2-tier cum AC 3-tier compartment, a AC 3-tier one, 10 sleeper class, 4 general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van.
The train stops at Palakkad, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikkode, Badagara, Thalassery, Kannur, Payyanur, Kanhangad, Kasargod, Mangalore Jn, Mulki, Udupi, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kumta, Karwar, Madgaon, Thivim, Kudal, Kankavali, Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Khed, Roha, Panvel, Igatpuri, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Harda, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadarwara and Narsinghpur.
Advance reservations will commence on June 2.https://ssl.gstatic.com/ui/v1/icons/mail/images/cleardot.gif
Post pedicure from a renowned salon, the infection I contracted had left me back almost with OCD like symptoms towards visiting salons for beauty treatments of any kind since four ...Read More
People who do over-exercising and excessive gymming do tend to look slim but symptoms of ageing set in very fast in them – wrinkles, grey hair, loss of glow… as every action ha...Read More
Eating disorders are not uncommon in the modern world today. They could stem from a lot of issues without us even realising it. According to a new study done by Florida State Unive...Read More