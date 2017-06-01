Coimbatore-Jabalpur special train

A superfast summer special train between Coimbatore and Jabalpur via Konkan route has been announced.

Train No.02197 will leave Coimbatore at 7 pm June 12, 19 and 26 and July 3 (all Mondays) and reach Jabalpur at 12.45 pm on Wednesdays.

It will have one AC 2-tier cum AC 3-tier compartment, a AC 3-tier one, 10 sleeper class, 4 general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van.

The train stops at Palakkad, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikkode, Badagara, Thalassery, Kannur, Payyanur, Kanhangad, Kasargod, Mangalore Jn, Mulki, Udupi, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kumta, Karwar, Madgaon, Thivim, Kudal, Kankavali, Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Khed, Roha, Panvel, Igatpuri, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Harda, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadarwara and Narsinghpur.

Advance reservations will commence on June 2.