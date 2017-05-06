FLASH NEWS Giant emerald weighing 360 kg found in Brazil Man United beat Ajax to clinch maiden Europa League title Mumbai ranked world’s 2nd most densely populated city by WEF Age proof not mandatory for Aadhaar enrolment: UIDAI Army free to take decisions in a war-like zone: Jaitley What are you feeding Trump, Pope Francis asks Melania Pope Francis gifts Donald Trump letter on climate change Serena Williams joins the board of SurveyMonkey Mumbai to reclaim underwater British-era plots for road

Coimbatore


Coimbatore-Ooty chopper service on cards

Covai Post Network
May 6, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Ooty: Efforts are on to introduce helicopter services between Coimbatore and Ooty, as part of tapping the tourist potential, according to Tourism Minister Vellamandi Natarajan.

Considering the time needed to reach the tourist town by road or train, the Government is to recommend to the Centre to give clearance to operate chopper services, Natarajan told reporters on the sidelines of 44th Annual Vegetable Show at nearby Kothagiri where a 25-ft long, 12-ft tall and 6-ft wide ship made of 1,500 kgs of capsicum has become a big hit.

On the fact that the forest department had been against this since long, he said, “Everything will be taken care of to expedite the services.”

The State will join the Centre for implementation of UDAY and Prakash schemes and also infrastructure development ones as part of promoting tourism in a bigger way.

About the merger of AIADMK factions, he said over 1.5 crore grassroot level workers wanted the `Two Leaves’ symbol back and support the faction which gets it.

