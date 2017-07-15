Coimbatore-Pollachi rail service resumes after eight years

Train service between Coimbatore and Pollachi started after a gap of eight years.

BJP National secretary H. Raja, in his capacity as the Chairman of Railway Passenger Amenities Committee, flagged off the train, which left the station at 1.35 p.m. and reached Pollachi at 2.45 p.m.

In return direction, the daily special passenger train will leave Pollachi at 3.05 p.m. to reach here at 4.15 p.m.

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had a fortnight ago announced the resumption of the train services, which was suspended to facilitate for conversion of 40 km meter gauge into broad gauge in 2009-2010 and completed at a cost of Rs. 340 crore.

The train will have stoppage at at Podanur and Kinathukadavu.