Coimbatore Regional Passport office to conduct Passport Mela

The Regional Passport Office of Coimbatore will conduct a two-day Passport Mela at the Passport Seva Kendra Centre in the city on Feb 4th and 5th.

In a release, Regional Passport Officer S. Sasikumar has said that residents of Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Tirupur and Nilgiris districts can make use of the opportunity.

“Applications for issue of Ordinary International Passport valid for 10 years under Normal Course with usual documentation will be accepted at the Passport Mela,” said the release.

The release further added that those applicants who have registered for a passport online at http://www.passportindia.gov.in/ and have obtained appointment for 4th or 5th February can approach the Seva Kendra centres in the respective appointment times.

Appointments for the dates would be open from today, 25 Jan.

It is also informed that only applicants with prior appointments would be allowed inside the Passport Seva Kendra Centre and passports are to be issued based on their internal clearance and police verification report.

“Tatkal and issue of Police Clearance Certificate applications will not be accepted on those days. Walk-in applications are also not allowed,” the release said.