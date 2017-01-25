FLASH NEWS Padma Shri awarded to Mariyappan Thangavelu , Dipa Karmakar and 18 others 3 Rajasthan girls appointed as ministers for a day on National Girl Child Day PM Modi, Amit Shah, Arun Jaitley and Manohar Parrikar among 40 star campaigners to campaign in Uttarakhand assembly polls Sada jail inmates attempt jailbreak, Police foil attempt; one prisoner dead, police probes incident, reports Oscar 2017: ‘La La Land’ leads with 14 nominations, equals ‘Titanic’ record Six killed in explosion at a fireworks shop in China 2 lakh litres of oil spill onto reserve land in Canada

Coimbatore


Coimbatore Regional Passport office to conduct Passport Mela

Covai Post Network
January 25, 2017
Image credit : File photo

The Regional Passport Office of Coimbatore will conduct a two-day Passport Mela at the Passport Seva Kendra Centre in the city on Feb 4th and 5th.

In a release, Regional Passport Officer S. Sasikumar has said that residents of Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Tirupur and Nilgiris districts can make use of the opportunity.

“Applications for issue of Ordinary International Passport valid for 10 years under Normal Course with usual documentation will be accepted at the Passport Mela,” said the release.

The release further added that those applicants who have registered for a passport online at http://www.passportindia.gov.in/ and have obtained appointment for 4th or 5th February can approach the Seva Kendra centres in the respective appointment times.

Appointments for the dates would be open from today, 25 Jan.

It is also informed that only applicants with prior appointments would be allowed inside the Passport Seva Kendra Centre and passports are to be issued based on their internal clearance and police verification report.

“Tatkal and issue of Police Clearance Certificate applications will not be accepted on those days. Walk-in applications are also not allowed,” the release said.

