FLASH NEWS Turkey to extend state of emergency after referendum win: reports Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea against use of public money to pay Ram Jethmalani, appearing for Arvind Kejriwal in defamation suit J&K cops asked to avoid visiting home for next few months Govt plans landmark bigger than Burj Khalifa in Mumbai United Airlines removes couple flying to their own wedding FIR against Army over video showing man tied to jeep IIT Kharagpur to introduce Vastu Shastra courses: Report BJP leaders need lessons to learn how to keep quiet: PM Modi TTV Dinakaran booked for offering bribe for party symbol Ola, Uber drivers to go on strike in Delhi

Coimbatore


Coimbatore to ‘March for Science’ on Saturday

Covai Post Network
April 17, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

People from various walks of life would come together for a global march on Saturday to create awareness on Science.

Titled ‘March for Science’, it would see 10 million people from 300 cities in 40 countries take up the cause to create awareness on how helpful science could be.

It has been brought to Coimbatore – the only Indian City – by the School of Science, Coimbatore. More than 200 people are expected to participate in the march, at Race Course around 4.00 p.m.

Giving details about the event, S. Sharadha, Chief Operations Officer of School of Science said the event would highlight the importance of science. “We see people using Science in war. But Science is not for the destruction, but for the betterment of society. It should be used in such a way that it would help people and not kill them,” she added.

“People from non-science related fields can also participate in the event. Participants can register their names at the venue on Saturday,” she added.

For details, contact: 88704-29549, 90034-88890.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS